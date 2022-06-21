Russia intensifies attacks in Ukraine on the eve of the European Union’s decision | Ukraine and Russia

Russia intensified attacks against the regions of Kharkiv and Donetsk, in northeast and eastern Ukraine, on Monday (20).

The 27 countries of the European Union discuss Ukraine’s candidacy to the bloc in a few days. This week should be one of intense activity around the possibility of Ukraine joining.

The countries meet on Thursday and Friday to decide whether the country can receive candidate status for membership of the bloc, a decision that must be taken unanimously.

European Union Foreign Ministers discuss today in Luxembourg how to release millions of tonnes of grain held in Ukraine

This Monday “begins a really historic week,” Zelensky said Sunday in his daily speech.

Turkey has dealt another blow to Finland and Sweden’s hopes of joining NATO soon, saying that next week’s Alliance summit in Madrid does not guarantee a deadline for deciding on such requests.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the talks between Turkey, Sweden and Finland in Brussels were “constructive” but admitted that Turkey had “legitimate concerns”.

Turkey accuses the two Nordic countries of harboring militants from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), classified as “terrorist” by Turkey and its Western allies.

Russia uses its hydrocarbons as a weapon and cut off the flow of gas to several European Union countries last week.

Russian oil exports to China increased by 55% in May compared to last year.

In an attempt to reduce dependence on Russia and to reduce gas consumption, Germany will turn to coal plants.

“It’s bitter, but it’s indispensable,” said Economy Minister Robert Habeck. The government said on Monday that this measure was limited and that the pledge to ditch coal before 2030 would be fulfilled.

Austria also announced over the weekend the reactivation of a closed coal plant in 2020.

EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell said Russia was committing a real war crime by blocking Ukrainian cereal and grain exports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of holding Africa “hostage” by blocking grain exports.

“Africa is hostage to those who started the war against our state,” the Ukrainian president said in a speech by videoconference before the African Union, lamenting that the unfair level of food prices “caused by the Russian war is being painfully noticed in all continents”.

Russian diplomacy spokeswoman Maria Zajarov said the possibility of famine “is the fault of Western regimes, which act as provocateurs and destroyers”.

There are fears about food prices because of the invasion.

On Friday, Germany is organizing an international meeting on the subject, which will be attended by the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken.

“Obviously we expect Russia to intensify its attacks this week. Our army resists,” said the Ukrainian president.

In its morning report, Ukraine’s presidency said there was an increase in shelling in the Kharkiv region and in attacks “across the front line” in eastern Donetsk, where one dead and seven wounded.

In Donbass, the city of Severodonetsk has focused the offensive to take over this entire eastern mining basin, partially controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

The Russians control most of Severodonetsk’s residential neighborhoods, but if the entire city is counted, more than a third is still controlled by the Russian military, said the head of the municipal administration, Oleksandr Striuk.

Sergei Gaidai, governor of Luhansk, one of the regions that make up the Donbass, confirmed on television the fall in Russian control of Metiolkine, on the outskirts of Severodonetsk.

On the southern front, the Ukrainian army claims that Russian forces “cannot advance on the ground” and just continue the bombing.

Russia says Ukrainians attacked oil rig

In turn, Russia accused Ukrainian forces of having attacked offshore oil drilling platforms off the Crimean peninsula.

“This morning, the enemy attacked the Chernomorneftegaz drilling platforms,” ​​the region’s governor, Serguey Aksyonov, appointed by Russia after the annexation of Criema in 2014, said in the Telegram. “We confirm that there are three wounded and seven missing and we guarantee that the search continues,” he added.

The consequences of the war continued to be felt beyond Ukraine’s borders. Russia threatens EU member Lithuania for its “openly hostile” restrictions on the transit of goods by rail to the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that if the transit of goods between Kaliningrad and the rest of the country is not fully restored, the Russian government “reserves the right to act to defend its national rights”.

Both Lithuania and the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said the move was in line with sanctions ordered by the European Union against Moscow.

US President Joe Biden said he was “unlikely” to visit Ukraine during his European tour later this week.