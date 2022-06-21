Samsung Neo QLED 8K, 4K, Crystal UHD and The Frame TVs arrive in Brazil for up to BRL 90,000

Samsung has already announced its newest models of state-of-the-art TVs for both the international market and Brazil. In addition to the new 8K, 4K and Crystal QLEDs, the company also announced the update for The Frame, which arrives with several improvements in ambient mode and more.

Here in Brazil, Samsung TV models come with several size options, although not all of them are yet available. The most expensive of them can reach up to R$ 90 thousand. Check out a little more about the new products.

Read too:

Manipulated: Samsung would be disclosing fake specifications of its TVs

Samsung launches QN90B gamer TV in Brazil for from R$ 5,414

Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV has infinite edges

8K resolution gradually begins to reach homes around the world, bringing the highest image quality, even though it is a novelty on the market. In the case of Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K, the company brings 3 size options, being 65, 75 or 85 inches.

The 85-inch version, however, is not yet priced on Samsung’s website, which may mean that it may not arrive for now. The new TVs of the Neo QLED 8K line are beautiful and modern, with screens that have infinity edges, that is, they hardly appear and are very discreet.

The screen also offers mini LED technology, which changes a conventional LED to 40 mini LEDs that have their own lighting and thus manage to offer a more accurate black and a higher brightness. And even though 8K content is hard to find, the TV still manages to optimize images to get as black as possible with upscaling thanks to Neural Quantum 8K.

Another highlight is that the screen has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which can also be a good choice for games, in addition to HDR10+ technology. In terms of sound, it offers 90W Dolby Atmos in 6.2.4 channels.

The TV also has inputs for HDMI and USB-A, in addition to being compatible with Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E connection.

Neo QLED 4K has a gamer model

For those who still do not intend to venture into 8K resolution and want a slightly cheaper model, the Neo QLED 4K models deliver a premium experience in this resolution that is already quite successful here in Brazil. It has the same 65, 75 and 85-inch size options as the 8K, but the difference is that it has one more extra option, which is the 55-inch one.

As well as the 8K model, the Neo QLED 4K also offers Mini LED technology on the screen and its Neural Quantum 4K processor also brings the option of upscaling for content that is not in 4K. The advantage is that nowadays there is already a lot of content in 4K, so it is possible to enjoy more than 8K in this sense.

And for gamers on duty who love to enjoy games on a big screen, Samsung also brought a new line within the Neo QLED family that is Neo QLED Gaming, also with 4K resolution. In this case, it has smaller size options such as 43 and 50 inches, but also keeping larger options with 55 and 65 inches.

In the case of Gaming models, they have slightly thicker edges than the other models, and the bottom edge is the widest. Its advantage is that it has game modes such as Motion Xcelerator Turbo, which offer a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz through the HDMI 2.1 input. In this case, this entry is only present on the 43 and 50-inch models.

They also offer Neural Quantum 4K quality and optimization as well as FreeSync Premium Pro technology on AMD platforms.

Regarding the audio, both models have Dolby Atmos and speakers with a power of up to 60 W. In the case of the Neo QLED 4k they are up to 2.2.2 channels, while the Neo QLED Gaming model has 4.2.2 channels. All of them come with 4 HDMI ports and 2 USB-A ports and support for Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-fi 5 connection.

Samsung Crystal UHD with various size options

The Crystal UHD lineup also got a revamp in 2022 and comes in 43, 50, 55, 60, 65, 75, and 85-inch size options. The display offers purer and more real colors thanks to Dynamic Crystal Color and it has a very modern look, making it even thinner and more sophisticated.

Its processor is Crystal 4K, which also manages to upscale content to get as close as possible to 4K resolution and also brings some gaming modes for gamers on duty. One of them is Motion Xcelerator, which brings more fluidity to the game.

An interesting detail of the TV is that it comes with the SolarCell remote control, which is made with recyclable plastic and is rechargeable with solar energy. This charging can also be done via USB, thus avoiding the use of batteries.

It offers HDMI and USB-A inputs, as well as offering adaptive sound to bring more immersion to entertainment.

The Frame 2022 arrives with improvements

Samsung has also put on sale here in Brazil the newest model of the The Frame line, which brings important improvements and modifications to the panel. For starters, it now has a matte-finish glass, which considerably reduces the incidence of reflections.

The new The Frame has a choice of sizes of 32, 43, 50, 55, 65 and 75 inches. However, currently on the site only the 50, 65 and 75 inch models are for sale.

One of its most interesting features is the motion sensor, which makes the TV identify that there is no one in the room and turn it off by itself to avoid energy consumption. If someone arrives at the location, it automatically calls.

In addition, The Frame also has a brightness sensor so that the screen can adapt to ambient light automatically, changing brightness levels to get the best possible configuration. It comes with rotation support and its processor is Quantum 4K.

price and availability

The new Samsung TVs can now be purchased directly from the company’s official website. Although they offer all sizes released for each model, in some cases some specific sizes are either no longer available on the website or are still unpriced in Brazil.

The most affordable line is the Cystal UHD, which has a 43-inch model for R$2,699, while the most expensive is the Neo QLED 8K, where the 85-inch model costs almost R$90,000. Check out some of the prices:

Crystal UHD (BU8000)

43 inches: BRL 2,699

50 inches: BRL 3,099

55 inches: BRL 3,699

60 inches: BRL 4,299

75 inches: R$ 6,999

85 inches: R$ 13,999

Neo QLED 4K (QN85B)

65 inches: BRL 9,999

85 inches: BRL 26,999

Gaming Neo QLED 4K (QN90B)

43 inches: BRL 5,999

50 inches: BRL 6,499

65 inches: BRL 11,399

Neo QLED 8K (QN800B)

65 inches: BRL 16,999

75 inches: BRL 26,999

Neo QLED 8K (QN900B)

75 inches: BRL 59,999

85 inches: R$ 89,999

The Frame 2022 (LS03B)

43 inches: R$ 6,999

50 inches: BRL 8,999

65 inches: R$ 13,499

75 inches: BRL 18,999

Source: Samsung