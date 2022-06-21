Sandra Bullock reveals that burn out was the reason she took an indefinite career break – Monet

+



Actress Sandra Bullock (Photo: Getty Images)

Actress Sandra Bullock revealed the reason she chose to take an indefinite break from her career. The 57-year-old artist said she made the decision after being diagnosed with burn out, a psychological disorder stemming from the stresses and demands of working life. Winner of the Oscar for best actress in 2010 for her performance in ‘The Blind Side’ (2009), the celebrity addressed the topic in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, given just over three months after the announcement of her departure.

“I don’t want to be stuck with anyone else’s schedules but mine,” Bullock said as she reflected on her choice to take a break from her career. “I’m very burnt out. I am very tired and completely incapable of making healthy and wise decisions, I am aware of that.”

Sandra Bullock in the Lost City (2022) scene (Photo: Reproduction)

Asked about the period she expects to spend away from the profession, the actress replied: “I have no idea”.

Bullock recently acted in ‘Lost City’ (2022). The last film recorded by her was the still unpublished ‘Bullet Train’. Starring Brad Pitt and directed by David Leitch, the feature is scheduled for release on July 21.

Sandra Bullock in a scene from Bullet Train (2022) (Photo: Reproduction)

About his option for the temporary leave, Bullock also said: “Works have always been stable for me, I’m very lucky. And I realized that this was possibly settling me. It’s like I’m opening the fridge looking for something that isn’t there. He said to me, ‘stop looking for what doesn’t exist, you already have it, determine what it is, find it and accept that it’s okay not to work for acceptance’”.

Quinton Aaron and Sandra Bullock in The Blind Side (2009) (Photo: Disclosure)

Bullock joined the cast of ‘Bullet Train’ after singer Lady Gaga left the production due to scheduling issues. The cast includes actor Michael Shannon and actress Joey King. The film adapts the book ‘Maria Beetle’, by writer Kôtarô Isaka, about five murderers with similar missions inside a bullet train. Watch the production trailer: