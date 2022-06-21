São-Paulino goes crazy with Palmeiras comeback and goes viral; Look

Palmeiras’ turn in added time over São Paulo drove Tricolor fans crazy last night (20). And one of them was the influencer ‘Véio Fanático’, who lost the line during the broadcast of the classic on Rádio Craque Neto and went viral for his reaction after the goal that defined the score.

“No!”, shouted the fan, adding insults after the turn. “It may not be that, but what am I going to say at home?!”, he lamented. In the sequence, the influencer, who has 120 thousand subscribers on his YouTube channel, also called coach Rogério Ceni “lazarento” and added: “Not losing to Palmeiras.”

The final score was a lightning comeback for Palmeiras. With a goal scored by Patrick in the 17th minute of the first half, São Paulo was winning until the lights went out at Morumbi. However, Gustavo Gómez equalized in the 45th minute of the final stage, and Murilo scored five minutes later to turn the game around.

The reaction ofHe came Fanatic’ was such that it even suppressed the narrator’s shout of goal, while the others on the bench held back laughter. A page dedicated to presenter Neto cut the excerpt from the broadcast and published it on Instagram. The post already has more likes than the 24 thousand viewers who followed the live at the moment.

The influencer was yet another São Paulo who was unhappy with the defeat. Among the 30,000 fans who attended Morumbi, one in particular was filmed by the Premiere broadcast tearing and throwing away his club shirt.