São Paulo vs Palmeiras: Central do Apito analyzes goal, possible penalty and Verdão’s assistant on the phone | Brazilian series a

Two controversial moves generated complaints from Palmeiras: Patrick’s goal, which opened the scoring in the confrontation, and a possible penalty by goalkeeper Jandrei on forward Rony, not scored on the field by referee Anderson Daronco.

– There was the penalty. Rony gets to the ball first, and then he touches the ball, takes it from Jandrei, and Jandrei ends up hitting him in the right leg. For me there was a penalty – said commentator Sandro Meira Ricci, at Central do Apito.

Central do Apito analyzes possible penalty for Palmeiras

Patrick’s goal was considered legal by Central do Apito, which considered touching the São Paulo midfielder’s chest towards the goal, while the Palmeiras complained of touching the hand. Both bids were reviewed by VAR.

At 17 min of the 1st half – headed goal by Patrick from São Paulo against Palmeiras

Embezzled this Monday for having tested positive for Covid-19, coach Abel Ferreira gave way to assisting João Martins in the Morumbi reserve bench. Early on, Martins was caught on the phone and with a headset. Palmeiras reported that the communication was with members of the performance analysis department, who were in one of the stands of the stadium.

1 of 1 João Martins, assistant to Palmeiras, on the phone — Photo: Reproduction João Martins, assistant to Palmeiras, on the phone — Photo: Reproduction

According to Sandro Meira Ricci, the assistant can only speak with those who are related to the game. Abel, outside of Morumbi, has no communication allowed.

On the way back from the break, Daronco talked to João Martins, who reinforced that he was only in contact with members of the performance analysis.