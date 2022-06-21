See ranking of the best and worst cities to work in – 06/21/2022 – Mercado

The importance of finding a balance between professional and personal life has become more evident after the global health crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has accelerated a change in people’s relationship with work and has had an impact on the mental health of the population. .

A study carried out by a technology company showed that achieving this balance can be easier or more difficult, depending on the city you live in, due to a number of factors.

The Work-Life Balance study, organized by cloud technology company Kisi, ranked 100 cities around the world based on their success in promoting work-life balance for citizens by considering the consequences of rising Inflation, pandemic and reflexes of the war in Ukraine.

​São Paulo is the only Brazilian city that appears on the list, but the capital of São Paulo is among the worst evaluated and occupies the 97th position of the ranking, with 66.5 points.

The best-rated cities in the ranking are Oslo (100 points), capital of Norway, Bern (99.4), capital of Switzerland, Helsinki (99.2), capital of Finland, Zurich (96.3), also in Switzerland, and Copenhagen (96.2) , capital of Denmark.

At the other end of the list, the cities with the worst ratings are Cape Town (50 points), in South Africa, Dubai (61.1), in the United Arab Emirates, Kuala Lumpur (66.2), capital of Malaysia, São Paulo (66.5) and Bangkok (70.7), capital of Thailand.

In addition to the ranking organized according to the overall score average, it is possible to consult the position of each of the 100 cities in one of the 19 criteria.

HIGHER WORKING HOURS

The study also ranked cities where people spend the most time working. For the classification, the survey took into account the percentage of employees who work more than 48 hours per week.

At the top of the ranking of overwhelmed cities are Dubai (23% of the population), Hong Kong (17.9%), Kuala Lumpur (17%), Singapore (16.9%) and Montevideo, Uruguay (16.3% ).

The city of São Paulo appears in the 76th position of overloaded cities with 11.8% of workers working overtime, according to the survey.

The cities with the lowest percentage of overburdened residents are Amsterdam (8.6%), capital of the Netherlands, Buenos Aires (8.8%), capital of Argentina, and Melbourne (9.7%) in Australia.

PUNCTUATION

The study was divided into the categories of work intensity, society and institutions and coexistence in the city, and took into account the following criteria:

work intensity : remote employment, overworked population, fewer vacation days, number of vacation days taken, level of unemployment, percentage of people with more than one job, inflation, days granted for parental leave.

: remote employment, overworked population, fewer vacation days, number of vacation days taken, level of unemployment, percentage of people with more than one job, inflation, days granted for parental leave. Society and Institutions : impact of Covid-19, quality of health, quality of access to mental health, inclusion and tolerance.

: impact of Covid-19, quality of health, quality of access to mental health, inclusion and tolerance. Living in the city: accessibility, happiness, culture and leisure options, safety in the city, outdoor spaces, air quality, well-being and physical conditioning.

Research analyzed 130 indicators

The Work and Personal Life Balance study, by the company Kisi, evaluated 51 cities in the United States and another 49 cities around the world, considered as important economic centers.

More than 130 indicators were analyzed, obtained through reports from international organizations, NGOs, open access datasets, public surveys and platforms based on collective data. In the case of lack of data on cities, the study considered national statistics.