see the celebrities who practice the activity

The date is celebrated by lovers of the practice this Tuesday (21)

Sabrina Sato is a Yoga practitioner (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

After years of isolation and the many changes that have accompanied this scenario, the balance between body and mind has never been more necessary. For many celebrities, this goal is achieved with postures, breathing, concentration, and stretching. At the International Yoga Daycelebrated this Tuesday (21), see the list of celebrities who love to practice the activity.

READ MORE >> Ex-BBB Vyni returns to Ceará and enjoys days at Beach Park for the 1st time

Meme man ‘laughing nervously’ visits Brazil

Gisele Bundchen

It was with the help of yoga that the model Gisele Bundchen treated a condition of panic syndrome. In her book “Learning”, the top said that she faced the disease at the age of 23 and the practice of exercise was the main weapon to defeat the problem. “A teacher suggested a breathing technique to me – which is not exercise, it is a philosophy. In three months, I never felt a panic attack again and I never stopped doing yoga,” she commented.

Gisele Bündchen has been practicing yoga since she was 23 (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Sabrina Sato

For years, the presenter and influencer Sabrina Sato also practices yoga and other various physical activities, from wrestling to dancing. In 2021, she honored yoga professionals with a sequence of photos of the moment she exercised with the company of little Zoe, the model’s daughter with actor Duda Nagle.

Sabrina Sato practices yoga with her daughter Zoe (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso

One of the most beloved families in Brazil also practices yoga! the couple of actors Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso not only do they enjoy the activity, but they encourage their children Titi and Bless to practice it as well.

Giovanna Ewbank encourages the practice of yoga in the family (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Bruno Gagliasso encourages the practice of yoga in the family. In the record, he is next to his daughter Titi (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Sheron Menezzes

The actress Sheron Menezzes He has always been concerned with his physical and emotional health and, therefore, practices yoga, pilates and weight training.

In the record, Sheron Menezzes gained a special affection from her son Benji when he was doing exercises (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Thank you Massafera

It’s nothing new to anyone that Thank you Massafera is another yoga lover! Adept of the activity since 2018, the actress claims that she joined the practice to relax her mind and body.

Grazi Massafera is also a lover of yoga (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Beyonce

In the team of foreign celebrities, the singer Beyonce added the practice of yoga to the plan to maintain fitness and body confidence.

Beyoncé is a yoga practitioner (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Gwyneth Paltrow

Since launching the company Goop in 2008, actress Gwyneth Paltrow has been a divisive presence in the burgeoning U.S. wellness industry and was one of the pioneering celebrities to popularize the practice of yoga in the country.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow was one of those responsible for popularizing yoga among US celebrities (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Jennifer Aniston

The actress Jennifer Aniston is the creative director of the dietary supplement company Vital Proteins and champions well-being from the inside out. In addition to following a strict diet, she practices yoga and meditates every day.