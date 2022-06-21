Senac launches 801 vacancies for free courses in PE; ST is on the list – Farol de Notícias – Reference in Journalism in Serra Talhada and Region

Published at 5:08 am this Tuesday (210

Senac Pernambuco launched a public notice with 801 vacancies in free courses. There are 40 programs in the Beauty, Management, Wellness, Aesthetics, Health, Logistics, Technology and Gastronomy segments, covering the cities of Recife, Paulista, Vitória de Santo Antão, Caruaru, Garanhuns, Serra Talhada and Petrolina. Registration starts this Monday (20th) and goes until next Sunday (26th), through the “Consulta de Vagas” tab on the Senac Free Program (PSG) website (www.pe.senac.br/psg).

To register for courses, you must meet PSG requirements. Among them, having a family income of up to two minimum wages per person. Students should also be aware of the prerequisites of each course, especially in the improvement courses, which are dedicated to professionals who already work or have worked in each segment. The complete list of courses and requirements can be found in the notice.

Calendar – After the end of registration, the result of those approved will be announced next Monday (27). Enrollment will be carried out in person, at Senac units in each municipality, on the 27th and 28th.

Information – More information can be obtained by calling 0800.081.1688 (Recife), (81) 3372.8250 (Paulista), (81) 3526.7600 (Vitória de Santo Antão), (81) 3727.8259 (Caruaru), (87) 3764.2703 (Garanhuns), (87) 3929.2350 (Serra Talhada) and (87) 3983.7603 (Petrolina).

List of courses by city:

Recife

Cloud Computing Systems Architecture, Business Intelligence with Power BI, IT Project Management, HTML and CCS – web site creation, Javascript – web interactivity, General Data Protection Law (LGPD), Programming Logic, Agile Methodology, Scrum Methodology, Java Programming, Computer Technician, Cafeteria Attendant, Kitchen Assistant, Bartender, Cook, Waiter, Guidance Techniques, Manual Lymphatic Drainage, Personal Image Technician.

Paulista

Pharmacy Attendant, Application Creator with Flutter, Elderly Caregiver, Quality of Service in Health Services, Receptionist in Health Services, Administration Technician, Teleservice in Health Services.

Victory of Santo Antao

Technical Procedures in Vaccination Room – technologies and innovations

caruaru

Barber, Emotional Intelligence in Sales, Finance Technician, Massage Therapy Technician, Nursing Technician

stalwarts

Logistics Technician, Occupational Safety Technician

Saw Carved

Assistant hairdresser

petrolina

Human Resources Assistant, Market Intelligence – big data, Makeup Artist, High Performance Sales, Agile Methodology