smartwater announces Zendaya as newest global brand ambassador

ATLANTA, June 21, 2022–(BUSINESS WIRE)–smartwater is taking hydration to new heights this summer and today announces its newest global brand ambassador, Zendaya. A master of art and originality, acclaimed actress and performer Zendaya is pioneering new ways to live a more purposeful life. As a global smartwater ambassador, Zendaya will appear in a series of new brand creatives that celebrate those who are defining “smart” on their own terms and will support community water programs that will directly impact thousands of women.

“We couldn’t be more excited that Zendaya joins smartwater as the newest face of our brand,” said Matrona Filippou, President, Global Hydration, Sports, Tea and Coffee category at The Coca-Cola Company. “A global icon and cultural force, Zendaya isn’t afraid to be true to herself, and that’s what makes her the perfect addition to the smartwater family.”

Created in partnership with VMLY&R and WPP/OpenX, the campaign’s creativity will begin rolling out in the US starting June 21 on television, audio, social and streaming channels, with global markets to follow. The campaign celebrates those who keep their wits, whatever their choice, and aren’t afraid to break free from the constraints of convention.

“I’m very excited to start this new relationship with smartwater,” said Zendaya, global brand ambassador for smartwater. “We all know how important it is to stay hydrated and smartwater is my go-to source no matter what I’m doing throughout the day.”

As the face of the brand’s newest campaign, Zendaya will work with smartwater to support community water quality and improve access in multiple cities around the world, starting with Zendaya’s hometown of Oakland, California, in partnership with the Global Water Challenge (GWC) – a coalition of leading organizations collaborating to achieve universal access to safe drinking water. In the US alone, 2.2 million people do not have water in their homes and 44 million Americans are served by water systems that are not working optimally.

Together, smartwater, GWC and Zendaya are launching smart solutions: global water challenge (Smart Solutions: Global Water Challenge), which will invite local organizations to apply for funding for the Action Platform women for water (Women for Water) of the GWC that supports women and their communities through the power of access to clean water. These efforts build on more than a decade of investments in access to safe drinking water around the world by The Coca-Cola Company, which have reached more than 18.5 million people since 2010. The work of the GWC has proven that with access to drinking water, people, especially women and girls, are healthier, safer, more educated and employed.

“Our organization cannot operate without the support of our purpose-driven partners, and we are grateful to have smartwater and Zendaya on board to help ensure communities in need have more access to clean water,” says Monica Ellis, CEO of Global Water Challenge. “With smart solutions: global water challenge, We will work specifically to address community access to water, improve and protect water quality and opportunities for economic empowerment through water.”

For more information about smartwater, visit smartwater.com. For more information about the Global Water Challenge and smart solutions: global water challenge, visit www.globalwaterchallenge.org.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We market several billion dollar brands in various beverage categories around the world. Our portfolio of soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We are constantly transforming our portfolio with initiatives ranging from reducing sugar in the composition of our beverages to offering new innovative products to the market. We seek to positively impact the lives of people, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emission reductions in our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Find out more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on twitterInstagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About the Global Water Challenge

The Global Water Challenge (GWC) is a coalition of leading organizations deploying knowledge and networks to achieve universal access to safe and affordable drinking water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) in communities around the world. Since 2006, the GWC has positively impacted more than 2 million people in Africa, the Americas and Asia with access to safe drinking water, and its campaigns, tools, data and best practices reach millions more. In collaboration with multisectoral partners, the GWC engages in action – catalyzing financial resources and driving innovative programs for local, sustainable solutions. The GWC established the platform women for water to mobilize collective action for access to clean water for all women and their community. Currently expanding the impact to 27 countries, the women for water measurably contributes to economic empowerment outcomes while raising awareness of this important issue. For more information, visit globalwaterchallenge.org.

