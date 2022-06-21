Sony will reveal new headsets and monitors soon [rumor]

Sony may reveal new devices and equipment next week. Rumors shared this Monday (20) suggest the presentation of three models of headsets and two monitors, highlighting the presence of new generation technologies.

The information was leaked by insider Tom Henderson (via Exputer) and anticipated the release of a set of headphones. The INZONE H3 model would come with 360° spatial sound for gaming and Discord certification, while the INZONE H7 and INZONE H9 would include H3 specs and long battery life. Active noise cancellation is an exclusive feature of the most advanced version.

In addition, two brand new INZONE displays, which feature “PlayStation exclusive features”, include automatic HDR tone mapping, VRR support (HDMI/G-Sync) and low latency (1ms GtG). One of the devices would be dedicated to 4K gaming at 144Hz, while the other would have Full HD specs and a 240Hz refresh rate.

Henderson suggests that the monitors will have “game assist features” and screen with display of frame rate and game time. There will also be options for adjusting brightness in dark places and custom settings for contrast and other effects. Equipment prices have not yet been revealed.

As Sony has not confirmed the news, all information should be treated as rumors. Therefore, treat the article with caution.

