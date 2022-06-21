South Korea launches first self-made space rocket; see images | World

South Korea launched its first domestically-made space rocket on Tuesday, after a first failed attempt in October last year.
100% domestically manufactured, the Korean Space Launch Vehicle II, named Nuri, took off from the Goheung station, in the south of the country, at 7:00 am local time (04:00 am Brasília time), and sent satellites developed by universities in the country. to a space station.
Images of the Nuri rocket, launched by South Korea on June 21, 2022. — Photo: via AFP
The launch marks an ambitious space project by South Korea, according to President Yoon Suk-yeol, and places Seoul in line with Asian countries with advanced space missions, such as China, Japan, India and North Korea.
“(The launch) is the product of 30 years of monstrous challenges. But our earth’s path into space has been opened, and from now on, the dreams and hopes of our people and our youth will be extended into space.” , he declared, after the rocket was launched.
Launch of Nuri on June 21, 2022. This was the second attempt to launch the rocket into space. In the first, in 2021, the rocket failed to leave satellites in space. — Photo: via AFP
Despite the operation being considered a success, this was the second attempt to launch the rocket into space. In October 2021, the three stages of the launch worked correctly, lifting the rocket to 700 kilometers high. The 1.5-ton payload was also successfully separated, but it was not possible to put the satellite simulation into orbit, which those responsible for the operation were able to do this time.
“Our science and technology have made great strides. Now, the skies of the Korean universe are now wide open,” declared the country’s Minister of Science and Technology, Lee Jong-ho.
The moment the South Korean Nuri rocket is launched into space from a base in the south of the country, on June 21, 2022. — Photo: via AFP
In addition to a test satellite, Nuri carried another rocket health check satellite and four small cubic satellites developed by four local universities for research.
The three-stage rocket was developed over a decade at a cost of 2 trillion won. It weighs 200 tons, is 47.2 meters long and has six liquid fuel engines.
