“Spellbound”: Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem and More Join Apple TV+ Animation

the musical animation “Spellbound”the result of a partnership between the Apple TV+ and the studio Skydance Animationcommanded by ex-Pixar John Lasseter, had several names of its cast revealed by the deadline. Previously, actress Rachel Zegler (“Love, Sublime Love”) had already been confirmed; now, we have more equally well-known members.

We will hear in the film the dubbing of Nicole Kidman (“The hours”), Javier Bardem (“Introducing the Ricardos”), John Lithgow (“Killers of the Flower Moon”), Nathan Lane (“Only Murders in the Building”), Jennifer Lewis (“Decision Ready”), André de Shields (“tick, tick… BOOM!”) and Jordan Fisher (“Dear Evan Hansen”).

Kidman will voice Ellsmere, meticulous, generous and fair queen of Lumbria, while Bardem will be the proud but big-hearted king. Both are the parents of Princess Ellian (Zegler). Lithgow and Lewis will be Ellian’s royal advisers, ministers Bolinar and Nazara Prone; Lane and De Shields will play the oracles of the Sun and Moon, to whom the princess asks for help during the story.

The film’s plot will consist of Princess Ellian’s journey to save the kingdom of Lumbria from a spell that turns her parents into monsters and split the kingdom into two worlds. Vicky Jenson (“Shrek”) will direct and will be written by Laura Hynek, Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton (“The Lion King”). Oscar-winner Alan Menken (“The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin” and “Pocahontas”) will score the soundtrack.

Another Apple TV+ original animation co-produced by Skydance Animation is “Luck”, which will premiere on August 5th. No more information about “Spellbound”nor a premiere date — but, as always, we’ll be showing you everything as it comes out!

