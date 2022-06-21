Startup Ebanx fires 340 and expands ‘unicorn crisis’ – Link

Ebanx, a startup of international payment systems, laid off 340 employees this Tuesday, 21 – that is the equivalent of 20% of the workforce of 1,700 people. The information was confirmed by the company to the Estadão.

“The decision was made based on the current scenario of the technology market as a whole, impacted profoundly and quickly by the macroeconomic environment. Ebanx remains committed to its sustainability and growth, following the mission of generating access between consumers and global companies”, said the company in a note sent to the report.

On social media, a spreadsheet circulates with those laid off to help them relocate to the market. Internally, it is said that the affected areas were consumer experience, product, design, marketing, commercial and technology, including people in management positions. The company, however, claims that the discontinued projects are those that are outside the company’s main focus, which are international payments.

Ebanx makes cuts in the face of crisis

Also according to Ebanx, those fired will receive a benefits package that includes additional amounts and extension of the health plan, in addition to the work computer. According to the former employees, the extension of up to 1 month of the food stamp and up to 3 months of the health plan were promised. In addition, the company would have informally committed itself to supporting the replacement of these professionals in the job market, recommending them to other companies – but nothing has been officially signed, said sources consulted by the Estadão.

The layoffs were carried out on Tuesday morning, according to these sources. After the video call meeting, access to the company’s systems was turned off, such as the Slack platform and email. The former employees complained that they could not say goodbye to their colleagues.

hard blow

The deep cut in Ebanx is one of the hardest blows to the country’s innovation environment — in addition to the high number, Ebanx is the national “unicorn” (startup valued at US$ 1 billion) with the largest international footprint among those affected. The company processes international payments in 15 Latin American countries. Among the partners are Spotify, AliExpress, Shein, Shopee and Wish.

The unicorn crisis has already hit six national giants: QuintoAndar, Loft, Facily, Olist, Vtex and Mercado Bitcoin have made cuts in the last two months. In addition, Mexico’s Kavak, Latin America’s most valuable startup, has downsized around 300 workers from its operations in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Among the smaller startups, names like Sanar, Sami, Zak and LivUp have also made cuts.

The turnaround in the startup environment was signaled in early April. Masayoshi Son, president of SoftBank, one of the largest investors in startups in Brazil, said that the Japanese conglomerate is expected to reduce investments in technology companies this year due to the poor results of the companies in which it invests. Financial Times.

Although Brazilian startups have been boosted by the pandemic, the current international scenario has new elements. The global rise in interest rates and the war in Ukraine are frightening international markets, which are looking for safe assets and have less appetite for risk. In other words, investment funds, which fill the tanks of our startups, are no longer so attractive. Thus, there is less capital for them to maintain the growth of previous years.

Signals

The signs of tougher times were given at the beginning of the year, when Ebanx announced that it would not do an IPO in the United States, as was expected during 2021. In March the company also said that it did not plan any funding rounds for the first half.

In December 2021, Ebanx announced the acquisition of money transfer company Remessa Online for BRL 1.2 billion. In June 2021, Advent International paid $430 million for a minority stake in Ebanx.

Founded in 2012, Ebanx became known for a solution that helps foreign platforms sell in Brazil with payments in local currency. Ebanx is the first unicorn in the southern region of Brazil: it achieved status in October 2019 after an undisclosed contribution from the FTV Capital fund. Since then, the company has not disclosed the size of its valuation. /COLLABORATED BRUNO ROMANI