Sun in Cancer: meet 5 celebrities of this sign

Cancer is the fourth sign of the zodiac and its element is water. It is ruled by the Moon and rules the 4th house of the Astral Chart. Considered the most sensitive of the zodiac, he symbolizes romanticism, generosity, fidelity and dedication to the family. Cancerians are people born between June 21 and July 21.

“Despite being characterized in most articles as sensitive, emotional and sentimental, Cancer is also courageous and firm in adversity, especially when someone they love is involved”, explains astrologer Agnes Katsumata. In addition, Cancers are good-natured people, calm and very attentive.

Next, meet the celebrities of Cancer!

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande (Photograph: shutterstock )

June 26, 1993

Profession: singer, songwriter, actress and presenter.​

The artist was the first woman to gain 200 million followers on Instagram.

Wagner Moura

Wagner Moura (Photograph: shutterstock )

June 27, 1976

Profession: actor, producer, screenwriter and filmmaker.

The film Marighella, directed by Wagner Moura about the guerrilla Carlos Marighella who fought against the military dictatorship, was nominated for several national and international awards.

Marina Ruy Barbosa

Marina Ruy Barbosa (Photograph: shutterstock )

June 30, 1995

Profession: actress, model, writer and businesswoman.

In 2020, the artist and partner Vanessa Ribeiro launched a fashion brand, Ginger.

Fábio Porchat

Fábio Porchat (Photograph: Disclosure / Vinicius Mochizuki )

July 1, 1983

Profession: actor, director, voice actor, producer, screenwriter, comedian and presenter.

In 2019, the artist and Porta dos Fundos received an International Emmy, in the Best Comedy category, for the film “Christmas Special: Se Beber, Não Ceie”.

Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bundchen (Photograph: shutterstock )

July 20, 1980

Profession: model and businesswoman.

Gisele is among the highest paid models in the world. In 2018, according to Forbes magazine, she was ranked 5th (tied with Cara Delevingne).

