Taika Waititi wears One Piece shirt in new Thor 4 video

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi appeared behind the scenes of the film wearing a One Piece shirt.

Marvel Studios today released a new video for the feature on social media, featuring never-before-seen footage, behind-the-scenes and cast commentary.

In addition, fans also noticed an interesting detail. Although the print was blurred due to copyright issues, the director Taika Waititi appears wearing a shirt Luffyprotagonist of one piece.

Check it out below:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and arrives in Brazilian cinemas on July 7.