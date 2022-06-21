Textor cites Botafogo and rival pins in the first press conference at Lyon: “I don’t like projects like PSG” | international football

After Lyon, from France, announced the agreement for North American businessman John Textor to be the majority shareholder of the club, the owner of Sociedade Anônima do Futebol do Botafogo spoke to the French press for the first time. He commented on the relationship he hopes to have between his clubs.

– We try to create a family among our clubs. That work together. Organically, our fans understand this. That was a really cool thing when we bought Botafogo. It’s totally different from my investment in Crystal Palace, but Rio de Janeiro fans started connecting with London fans, they started exchanging cultures, shirts, they don’t compete with others.. Social networks are very good for this. Now I see people wearing Crystal Palace shirts at the Nilton Santos stadium and I see Botafogo shirts in pubs in London. And they call each other brothers. And they’ve been doing this with Lyon for less than 24 hours,” said Textor.

Lyon announce agreement for John Textor to be majority shareholder in the club

John Textor will acquire 66.5% of the total share and, in the future, may have up to 88.55%. The investment of the business was not disclosed, but the statement made by Lyon last Monday says that the current value of the club is 798 million euros (R$ 4.3 billion). Textor snarled at rival Paris Saint-Germain and criticized the club’s form of investment.

– I don’t like projects like PSG. If we continue to do what Jean-Michel Aulas (director of Lyon) has been doing for a few years and we bring entertainment and technology to it, we can make more money than with an investor from Qatar – nudged Textor, who added that he considers that the money “broke” football.

– I think football was broken by money. It is a reality. In each part of the world we have at most two or three strong teams. And the rest? What’s the fun in that? I think money is important. We will have to spend. But what I like about football is the community living it – revealed the American businessman.

Thiago Mendes renews with Lyon until 2025

John Textor was asked what the Lyon fan can expect after his takeover of the club. The businessman recalled an “idiot” statement that he considers to have given when he arrived at Botafogo.

– I think my first suggestion for the men’s team at Lyon is to start watching the women’s team immediately. Just kidding (laughs). I talked nonsense when we bought Botafogo, in Brazil. The team was in the second division. Considerable difficulties in recent years. The team hadn’t won anything in decades. I said I wanted to run over Flamengo later. Which was a stupid thing to say. ‘Cause everyone was too excited to beat them in the next showdown. I believe in dreaming with my eyes open.

Landing party marks the return of the fans’ honeymoon with Botafogo

1 of 1 John Textor in presentation to Lyon — Photo: AFP John Textor presenting to Lyon – Photo: AFP

More from John Textor’s press conference

– I don’t really have a strategy. Have more players, train them. The interesting thing about the Premier League with Crystal Palace is seeing them beat Manchester City. In one game anything can happen, Lyon are not that far from the top. We have to start creating special moments where we beat rivals more often. It’s a combination of financial resources and talent.

Introducing the fans Lyon

– I have a sincere love for football. I never called myself an investor. I’m lucky to build small companies and in a few moments they become big. Unfortunately football is all about money. We will bring capital to Lyon and invest directly. Lyon represents everything I would like in a club. It has an incredible balance. It is an all-sports club for men and women. It is one of the biggest clubs in the world – said Textor.

SAF’s purchase of clubs in Brazil