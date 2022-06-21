“That was too random”; Real Madrid gets in touch with Bruno Henrique and the reason is exposed to the fans

Flamengo’s next clash is valid for the Copa do Brasil against Atlético-MG next Wednesday (22), at 21:30, at the Mineirão stadium.

Last Monday (20), Flamengo reported that Bruno Henrique will have to operate on his right knee because of a multi-ligament injury occurred in the confrontation against the cuiabá, last Wednesday (15). Given this, the striker no longer plays this season. However, the club Rubro-Negro did not inform the date of the surgery, which will be performed in the next few days.

Even before the exam that found the degree of injury held last Monday (20), the player already recognized the degree of injury. Bruno used social networks to post a message and thank him for the support he had been receiving. “I’m getting a lot of messages of support, I can’t answer everyone. I came here to leave my thanks to everyone, have a good night”.

And this Tuesday (21), Bruno Henrique was surprised by an email sent by the Real Madrid wishing a good recovery to the player. “Dear Bruno Henrique, sorry to bother you, but we are sorry for your injury and we want to send you our best wishes for a speedy recovery. I send you a letter on behalf of all of us. A very strong hug. Emilio”.

The winger published the email on social media and thanked the club. O Flamengo lives a delicate moment in Brazilian championship of Serie A with just 15 points, there is one from relegation zone. Of the 13 matches played there were six defeats, four wins and three draws.