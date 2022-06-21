‘The book of love’ is this Tuesday’s attraction (21/6)

posted on 06/21/2022 00:00



(credit: Playback/Internet)

After losing his wife, architect Henry finds it difficult to move on and find meaning in life. But that changes when he meets Millie, a teenager who ran away from home and whom the woman wanted to help. Together they build a raft to cross the Atlantic. Both support each other and help each other to ease the sadness. This is the plot of the book of lovea film shown at this Tuesday’s Afternoon Session (21/6) on TV Globo.

The drama features Jessica Biel, Maisie Williams, Mary Steenburgen and Orlando Jones, all under the direction of Bill Purple.