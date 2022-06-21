The Day of the Bombing movie trailer and cast

Globo’s Tela Quente today shows the 2016 dramatic thriller feature O Dia do Atentado. The transmission of the film starts at 10:35 pm on the carioca station, right after the daily chapter of the soap opera Pantanal. In short, director Peter Berg’s 133-minute title is also a fixture in the Star Plus catalogue. Furthermore, the film, whose original title is Patriots Day and is based on real events, has actor Mark Wahlberg as its protagonist.

The Day of the Bombing list

In summary, in addition to the protagonist, the cast of The Day of the Attack also includes Kevin Bacon; Peter Berg; Alex Wolff; Melissa Benoist; Michelle Monaghan; Jake Picking; Jimmy O. Yang; JK Simmons; Donna MacClary; James DuMont; Themo Melikidze; Vince Curatola; Lana Condor; Rachel Brosnahan; James Colby; Michael Beach; Khandi Alexander; Christopher O’Shea and John Goodman. In addition, the script is named after Paul Tamasy.

Plot

The plot of the film The Day of the Bombing revolves around the terrorist attacks on the Boston Marathon in 2013. This event led the protagonist’s character, Tommy Saunders, to join the survivors. The idea of ​​approximation, in short, was the identification and capture of those responsible for the attack before they claimed new victims.

Joining Tommy are Special Agent Richard Deslauries, Police Commissioner Ed Davis, Sergeant Jeffrey Pugliese and Nurse Carol Saunders.

critique

Finally, regarding the reception by the specialized critics, the film O Dia do Atentado performed very well. After all, the title won the approval of 80% of the professionals who evaluated it. In addition, the average rating given by the category closed at 6.9 out of 10 possible stars.

Last but not least, the acceptance of the film among the public was even more significant. In summary, the title pleased 86% of the more than 25,000 anonymous people who gave their opinion. In addition, the average rating these viewers gave closed at 4.1 out of 5 possible stars. The data are from the North American website Rotten Tomatoes.

Trailer

Anyway, did you like the article?