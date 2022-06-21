The film’s sequel is scheduled for release in 2024 Rolling Stone

Dirty Dancing: Hot Rhythma classic film from the 1980s, will get a sequel, according to information from Variety. Filming is expected to begin later this year, with a premiere scheduled for 2024.

The sequel project will be announced to the other producers during the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Jennifer Gray will return to the iconic role of Frances “Baby” Housemanprotagonist of the original along with Patrick Swayzewho died in 2009.

THE Lionsgate has invited Jonathan Levinein My boyfriend is a zombie and the comedy unlikely couple, to direct the new production. Gray will also executive produce the sequel.

Little is known about the next chapter, but Levine has hinted that the sequel will include music from the original film as well as ’90s hip-hop.

Dirty Dancing It’s always been one of my favorite movies, I never imagined I’d direct the sequel. I can’t wait to collaborate with Jennifer to bring this beautiful story of summer, romance and dance to a generation of new fans. And for the long-timers, I promise we won’t spoil your childhood.

The next film is not the first time “Dirty Dancing” is remake in the last 35 years. “Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights”, was released in 2004. A made-for-TV remake starring Abigail Breslin and Colt Pratteswas released in 2017.

“Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights”, released in 2004, featured Patrick Swayze

“‘Dirty Dancing’ It’s more than a movie – it’s a cultural landmark that remains a rite of passage,” he said. Erin WestermanCEO of Production at Lionsgate. “As we approached the next chapter, we knew we had to honor the depth, relevance, and warmth of the original.”