The investor suing Elon Musk over collapsed cryptocurrency defense

Elon Musk

Credit, Getty Images

An investor in dogecoin, a cryptocurrency originally created as a joke but whose value rose and fell as it was promoted by Elon Musk, has filed a $258 billion lawsuit against the billionaire and his Tesla and SpaceX companies.

Keith Johnson, who claims to have lost money after investing in dogecoin, describes himself as a “US citizen who was defrauded” by what he called a “dogecoin cryptocurrency pyramid scheme”.

He accuses Musk, electric car company Tesla Inc. and space tourism company SpaceX of “illegal organized crime” to inflate the price of dogecoin, and then bring it down. Musk is CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

Credit, Getty Images

The investor asks that his motion, filed in a New York court, be classified as a class action on behalf of those who have suffered losses from investing in dogecoin since 2019.

