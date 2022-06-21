Thor: Love and Thunder | Christian Bale didn’t know what the MCU was

don’t tell Christian Bale that the villain Gorr, from Thor: Love and Thunder it’s his entry into the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe… if only because he doesn’t even know what that means. In an interview with Total Filmthe actor confessed that he was confused when the news of his casting in the long was revealed.

“That didn’t cross my mind at any point. I read someone saying, ‘Look, he’s joined the MCU.’ I mentally replied, ‘What did I do? ask someone what the MCU was“, commented.

Bale also admitted that when he researched the character’s look in the comics, he was a little scared: “He keeps running around with a thong. I thought, ‘They didn’t hire the right guy for this!’ But then Taika reassured me that it wasn’t going to happen.“.

In his new movie, Thor must go through a midlife crisis in his 1500+ years. On his journey of self-discovery, he will meet other gods, he will meet his lover and also a new extremely lethal adversary: ​​Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods.

The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in cinemas in July 7.

