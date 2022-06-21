TRTs will have autonomy to choose specialties; Look!

As previously reported by the Contests Directorate, the board of the College of Presidents and Corregidors of TRTs (Coleprecor) had issued a note asking autonomy so that the Regional Labor Courts define your positions in TRT contest. See more details here!

In view of this, the Superior Council of Labor Justice (CSJT) gave an opinion favorable to this request by Coleprecor, under the justification that the TRTs “must exercise their autonomy and distribute the provision of positions according to their demands and needs”.

Thus, the TRTs that have notices scheduled for the year 2022 are no longer linked to the provision of positions only in the Information Technology area, as previously requested by the CSJT. Now, the TRTs are authorized to carry out the provision of posts for the specialties that best serve them at the moment.

The CSJT only requests that the number of vacancies previously determined between the positions of Technicians and Analysts be respected, so that there are no interferences in the planning of expenses.

Below is an excerpt of the CSJT’s understanding:

