Ukrainians have successfully used weapons donated by the West

NoThe latest update from the UK Ministry of Defence, reports that Ukrainian forces “claimed their first successful use of Western donated Harpoon anti-ship missiles against Russian maritime forces”.

According to the British tutelage, the objective of this attack was “the Russian naval tug Spasatel Vasily Bekhwhich was delivering weapons and transporting personnel on Serpent Island in the northwest of the Black Sea”.

“The destruction of the Russian ship on a resupply mission demonstrates the difficulty the country faces when trying to support the forces occupying Serpent Island.“, they add.

It also stresses that this is the last ship in a series of Russian ships, including the cruiser Moskva, to be damaged or destroyed by Ukraine during the conflict. For the English authority this type of attack “undermine the viability of Russia’s original operational design for the invasion, which involved keeping the Odesa region at risk by sea”.

Latest Defense Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 21 June 2022 Find out more about the UK government’s response: https://t.co/caMOn7mcGv 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/0HsqaxnVVy — Ministry of Defense 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 21, 2022

Read Also: Russia wants to control the entire Lugansk region by Sunday, says Kyiv