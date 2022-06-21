Understand why the Rule of Death hasn’t (yet) been triggered even with bitcoin below $21,000 — and if there’s still a chance it will happen

One of the biggest fears of the cryptocurrencies took place: the bitcoin (BTC) peaked at $21,000 and went beyond that, touching the $17,000 floor over the weekend. But those who expected the Rule of Death to be triggered were surprised: simply nothing happened.

THE death rule is nothing more than a mechanism whereby the microstrategy should sell their bitcoins when they reach US$ 21 thousand. This would put a large amount of BTC on the market, causing the quotes to drop even further.

But the CEO of Micrstrategy, Michael Saylor – an enthusiast of the cryptocurrency universe -, did not comment on the sale of bitcoins. He understands that the company’s strategy is hold — holding bitcoin in cash, in the jargon of that market.

Understanding the Rule of Death

Microstrategy bought bitcoins with funding from Silvergate Bank — a process known as leverage, which is common in companies but not recommended for individual investors — on one condition.

Microstrategy’s bitcoins must be worth at least $410 million in total — double the $205 million it borrowed from the bank. In case of loss of this amount, the company would have to capitulate (sell) your cryptocurrencies.

MicroStrategy has a $205M term loan and needs to maintain $410M as collateral. $MSTR has 115,109 BTC that it can pledge. If the price of #BTC falls below $3,562 the company could post some other collateral. See slides 11-12 in Q1 2022 presentation. #HODLhttps://t.co/9WHsIB6Usx —Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) May 10, 2022

At $21,000 per BTC, Microstrategy would be forced to sell its bitcoins.

Why wasn’t she triggered?

Saylor himself had commented that mechanisms existed to prevent the Rule of Death from being triggered. Among them, the president of Microstrategy stated that there was the possibility of taking out a new loan to reduce the average price of bitcoins on the company’s cash register.

That way, the quote that triggers the trigger would be lower, avoiding the need to sell. It is not clear what the company used to avoid the Rule of Death was – but it certainly prevented further declines in BTC.

Microstrategy and bitcoin: in numbers

Microstrategy is what we call a “whale” (whale) in bitcoin investments. The company reported in its balance sheet that it has approximately 129 BTC in a box, worth approx. US$ 2.625 billion.

For comparison purposes, this is more than three times what the second largest company with bitcoin on cash has. Elon Musk’s Tesla has little more than 42 BTCa total of $871 million.

But Microstrategy’s losses are also the size of its investment: it is estimated that the company has little more than $1 billion at unrealized loss with bitcoin.

Is there a chance that the Rule of Death will come back?

Despite the trigger having been avoided, there is still a chance that Silvergate Bank will demand compliance with the rule. Even so, Saylor is confident it won’t be necessary and tries to put a lid on the situation.

In an interview with a CNBC program, the CEO of Microstrategy was confident in his investment strategy. “On a multi-billion dollar balance sheet, we only have a $200 million loan that we have to guarantee.”

And he added: “And we have a 10 times greater guarantee right now”.

Michael Saylor, the numbers don’t lie

Microstrategy’s shares, as well as cryptocurrencies and other technology sector securities, are under pressure due to the rise in US interest rates.

The scenario of more expensive money and less accessible credit works like a poison for tech and cryptocurrency companies.

In the accumulated of 2022, the shares MSTR fell 69.98%, while BDRs — receipts for shares traded on the Brazilian stock exchange — also dropped 56.69%.

Bitcoin fell 56.2% in the same period. From historical highs, the drop is 70.5%.

