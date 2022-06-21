US Congress weighs Trump pressure to roll back elections

WASHINGTON, Jun 21, 2022 (AFP) – Arizona’s top lawmaker testified Tuesday about how much pressure he was pressed by Donald Trump to reverse the 2020 election, as congressional hearings over the former president’s attempt to clinging to power after his defeat have entered their third week.

Members of the committee investigating the January 2021 Capitol Hill attack exposed in their initial findings that Trump led a conspiracy to nullify the presidential election won by Joe Biden and sparked the insurrection in Washington.

At its fourth hearing, the committee said on Tuesday that Trump and his allies were personally involved in lobbying Republican-controlled state legislatures to skew the Biden-friendly results of Trump.

Rusty Bowers, Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives, spoke about the pressure he received from Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani to reverse the results.

Bowers said Trump demanded a hearing at the Arizona State Capitol to investigate allegations of voter fraud. The lawmaker also stated that he responded that the evidence did not warrant a hearing and that he “did not want to be used as a pawn.”

“You’re asking me to do something against my oath, and I’m not going to break my oath,” Bowers told Trump, according to his testimony.

Bowers said he “on many occasions” asked Giuliani for evidence that the election was rigged.

“We have a lot of theories. We just don’t have proof,” Giuliani reportedly replied, according to Bowers.

The lawmaker said he received 20,000 emails and tens of thousands of voicemails that “overwhelmed” his office as the Trump campaign increased the pressure.

Bowers claimed to have been falsely accused of being a child molester and corrupt by protesters gathered outside his home and office.

– “Playbook” – Bowers was one of several senior Republican officials who found themselves involved in trying to thwart the will of millions of voters based on false allegations of fraud, the committee said.

“A handful of election officials in several key states stood between Donald Trump and the overthrow of American democracy,” said committee chairman Bennie Thompson. He added that “pressing public officials to betray (their) oath was a key part of the playbook.”

Liz Cheney, vice chair of the committee, said Trump knew his false accusations of fraud could lead to violence, but continued to press.

Trump, according to Cheney, played a “personal and direct role” in the campaign alongside Giuliani and John Eastman, another attorney for the former president.

– ‘False voters’ – US presidents are not elected by direct vote but by an Electoral College of 538 members.

Each state has as many voters as there are representatives in Congress. Each state’s parties choose their own electors, and in nearly every United States, the party that wins in a state takes all assigned Electoral College seats.

The committee says the key to the plot was to get pro-Trump Republicans in states won by Biden to use fake but official-looking certificates to present themselves as legitimate voters.

The committee also says it will show that Trump pressured his vice president Mike Pence to accept these “false voters” when he was overseeing the certification of Biden’s victory on January 6, 2021.

Pence refused to recognize these voters. The president’s supporters rioted for hours on Capitol Hill, leading to scenes of unprecedented brutality that left at least five dead.

The committee also heard from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whom Trump forced to “find” enough votes to overtake Biden’s lead in that state.

– “Trust” – To show the effect on local officials, Michigan State Senator Mike Shirky told investigators he received “just under 4,000 text messages” shortly after the Trump campaign posted his personal details online.

Thompson warned that US democracy is still under threat from Trump and his allies.

“The people who believed this lie” are seeking public office, he said. “If that happens, what guarantees that our institutions don’t collapse under this pressure?”

Trump issued a statement, read out at the hearing, in which he sought to discredit Bowers by accusing him of being a “RINO”. He also claimed that Bowers told him that the election was rigged and that he had, in fact, won Arizona.

Bowers said both of Trump’s claims are false.