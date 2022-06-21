Vasco fans sell out tickets for the game against Operário in São Januário | vasco

In less than two days, Vasco’s fans sold out all tickets for the game against Operário-PR, at 7 pm on Friday, in São Januário, for the 14th round of Série B. Monday and was open for just over an hour this Tuesday.

Vasco made the full load of the stadium available to its fans after having entered into an agreement with the direction of Operário and ceding boxes to the visiting team. Last Monday night, 15,000 tickets had already been issued.

The demand for the general public was huge this morning and, in minutes, the tickets for the stands and for the social were over. The club had to separate some tickets for sale at the physical stations, which started at 11 am and ended in less than 10 minutes, with many lines at the box office. According to Vasco, more than 60,000 fans have been looking for tickets since the opening of the sale.

1 of 3 Vasco fans will fill São Januário next Friday — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG Vasco fans will fill São Januário next Friday — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG

Vasco asked Maracanã to send their next home game, on July 3, against Sport, at the stadium and is still awaiting a response from the concessionaire. The club asked that there be a return by this Tuesday.

In a statement, Vasco said that “it will be a game of high public demand, in prime time and day, involving a traditional confrontation of Brazilian football, and that its fans will be able to break again the attendance record of the Brazilian Championship of Series B. 2022”. The club also emphasizes that there is no other match scheduled for the stadium on this date.

