Vasco resumes basketball after two years | basketball

After two years without the professional basketball team, Vasco is back in the sport. From July 2022, cruzmaltino will be alongside Tijuca Tênis Clube with the under-22 team for the dispute of the Brazilian Interclub Championship, the Basketball Development League, which is the main base championship of Brazilian basketball. This is the first step for the club to seek a spot in Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB), the main competition of the sport in the country.

– It is a great joy to be able to announce the return of such a traditional and victorious sport to Vasco da Gama. I have no doubt that, like football, the fans will embrace this initiative. And this is great news for the club, which is gradually and safely resuming its investments in Olympic sport – said Vasco president Jorge Salgado.

– Tijuca welcomes this partnership between two giants of the Rio de Janeiro basketball scene. This is just the first step of a partnership that, we are sure, will bear much fruit – completed Hildo Magno, president of Tijuca Tênis Clube.

How will the agreement be?

In the competition, which begins in July, the team will play in Vasco’s uniform, which will also be responsible for operating costs. Tijuca, on the other hand, enters the partnership by providing the athletes and the coaching staff, in addition to providing the club’s facilities for training.

Vasco returns to the sport that has already been multi-champion. In 2000, Cruzmaltino won the Men’s National Championship and, in 2001, took both the men’s and women’s, in addition to two South American Leagues and two South American clubs. A historical fact is that Vasco was the first Brazilian team to face an NBA team. In 1999, he faced the San Antonio Spurs, the then champion of the American league. In the end, he ended up losing the match in the tournament equivalent to the Club World Cup at the time.

