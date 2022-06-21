Vasco would have received part of the binding proposal from 777 Partners | Vasco



Josh Wander, partner at 777 Partners; Jorge Salgado, president of Vasco da Gama, and Juan Arciniegas, director of sports, media and entertainment at 777 Partners – Disclosure

Rio – The purchase of Vasco’s SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol) by the 777 Partners group may be closer. According to the portal “Papo na Colina”, a part of the binding proposal from American investors has already arrived in São Januário and, until next Wednesday (22) the rest should arrive for the evaluation of the entire process. However, as much as the carioca club is in a hurry, the proposal will still go through the vote of the members, who may be in favor or against the sale of 70% of Cruzmaltino.

Vasco’s deadline is short, as the club intends to hire reinforcements during the next transfer window, between July 18 and August 15. And for that to happen, 777 Partners will need to invest in a R$700 million contract within three years. Within this amount, R$ 70 million was already granted through a large loan in March, and the investor group promises to inject another R$ 120 million shortly after the approval of the partners at the General Assembly.

Even so, there is a great possibility that the hammer will be beaten only after the transfer window opens, since July 18 is less than a month away.