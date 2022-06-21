Video of Amber Heard’s alleged betrayal goes viral and generates comments: “short woman”

– Continues after announcement –



This Tuesday, June 21st, Amber Heard has once again become one of the most talked about names on the web. The reason? As actor Thales Pastro announced, an international portal ended up sharing videos of an alleged betrayal of Johnny Depp’s ex-wife.

“Today, a news/gossip channel had exclusive access to security camera footage of the elevator from one of Johnny Depp’s penthouses. In the images, it is possible to see Amber heard kissing the actress Cara de Levine, while she was still married to Johnny Depp, in 2016”, wrote Thales Pastro when sharing on his profile the videos that are already taking over the web.

Thales Pastro also made a point of stating that he does not know why these images were not shown in court, where, by the way, Amber said under oath, he never betrayed Johnny Depp.

In addition, Thales Pastro made a point of emphasizing: “Cheating/adultery is a crime in the US, up to 4 years in prison in some states, and would be all the more reason for Depp to sue Amber, again with hard evidence.” In addition, he asked his followers if they thought Johnny Depp would sue Amber Heard or not.

Quickly, the post was filled with many comments. Apparently, netizens believe that Johnny Depp no ​​longer has the energy to face his ex in court.

“I think he’s exhausted himself so much with this story that he’s going to let her fall for the lies she told herself. The truth is never hidden for long…” commented one of Thales Pastro’s followers. Yet another fired: “short woman”.

Check the post right now.

