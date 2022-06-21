Vivo is giving away 6 free months of Discovery+; learn how to rescue

Through its relationship program, Vivo is offering six months of Discovery+ totally free to its customers. To redeem the share, the person can be a customer of one of the following services: postpaid, control, pay TV, fixed telephony or home internet.

However, it is necessary to register with Vivo Valoriza and be at least in the Purple category. To redeem, just access the Meu Vivo application, go to the Vivo Valoriza menu, look for the benefits that the program is offering, after finding the Discovery banner, just click on “Redeem”.

After the redemption, just click on “Go to the partner’s website”, and the customer will be directed to the contracting page on the Vivo App Store. After this process, the user will receive an SMS with a link to activate the Discovery+ account. The action for redemption will be available until the 30th of this month.

It is worth paying attention to the rules, as the benefit is only worth 6 months of free subscription to the streaming. After this period, the amount of R$ 21.90 will be automatically charged to the Vivo account if the user does not cancel the subscription. Remembering that it is possible to cancel the account at that moment, without any additional cost.

It is also worth mentioning that this is a non-cumulative action and can only be redeemed once, by a single CPF.

Vivo digital services

Within its digital services, Vivo is also providing three months free for its customers. In this case, you do not need to be a member of Vivo Valoriza, just be a customer, and redeem the offer on the website or in the Meu Vivo application.

It is worth remembering that the free period rule is also the same, if the customer does not cancel after the three free months. That is, after the three months paid by Vivo, if the subscription is not canceled, the amount of R$21.90/month will be automatically charged directly to the Vivo account.

About DiscoveryPlus

The streaming service has more than 30,000 episodes with exclusive premieres every day. In it, the subscriber will have access to programs from Discovery, Home & Health, Discovery Kids, TLC, ID, Animal Planet, Discovery Turbo, Food Network, HBTV and Discovery Science.