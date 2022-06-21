War in Ukraine could last for years: NATO Secretary General’s stern warning

Admin 51 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Jens Stoltenberg

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

‘We need to prepare for the fact that it could take years,’ said Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General.

The West must prepare to continue supporting Ukraine in the war for years to come, warned the head of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Jens Stoltenberg, the body’s secretary general, said the costs of war were high, but the price of letting Moscow achieve its military goals was even greater.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also warned of a long-term conflict.

And in a stern warning, the newly appointed head of the British Army said the UK and its allies needed to be able to win a land war with Russia.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

3 zodiac signs will be in trouble from June 21: a turbulent period begins

Share chirp Share Share The e-mail …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved