Was Amber Heard Really Cut From Aquaman 2?

Amber Heard should not be replaced in any way. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, despite her setbacks with US justice in the trial involving her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Even having faced an unfavorable decision by the court and having to deal with the weight of public opinion around the case, she must continue in the role of Mera in the sequel to the DC hero.

In an interview with Variety, a spokesperson for the actress denied rumors that Warner Bros. would have removed her from the film because of all the controversies surrounding the trial and the case itself. In a statement, the representative highlighted that these rumors are not new and classified them as “inaccurate, insensitive and insane”.

According to a spokesperson, rumors about the actress’ departure are unfounded (Image: Playback/Warner Bros)

What will happen to Amber Heard in Aquaman 2?

The story about Heard’s alleged departure from Aquaman 2 came mainly after Just Jared published a note stating that Warner had decided to withdraw the actress from Lost Kingdom, choosing another actress to play Jason Momoa’s love interest. However, the page itself recanted in the sequel, saying that the studio had chosen only to reduce the character’s role in the story.

Even so, there is even a movement on the internet asking for Warner to replace Amber Heard in the film, claiming precisely that all the controversy surrounding the allegations made against Johnny Depp and the decision unfavorable to the actress could harm the performance of Aquaman 2 when it hits theaters in March 2023.

The studio never got around to commenting openly on the matter, and given the proximity of its debut, it really seems unlikely that we’ll have an actress swap this way. Even because director James Wan has already finished filming Lost Kingdom it’s been a while and doing a remake of this size and with a character so relevant to the story would be not only expensive, but could force a new delay for the film.

Although the change of the actress seems unlikely, it is possible that the participation of the actress in the film will be reduced (Image: Reproduction / Warner Bros)

On the other hand, reducing your screen time in editing is a less costly solution — although it may affect the script, depending on the size of your original role.

The point is that this is just another of the internal crises that Warner has to deal with involving its DC cinematic universe. In addition to the whole situation involving Amber Heard, the studio is also trying to put out another fire involving its heroes with Ezra Miller and his constant appearances in police pages.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters on March 17, 2023.

Source: Variety