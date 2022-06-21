What is already known about the Jon Snow spin-off

Have your party, Game of Thrones fan. According to information released by the The Hollywood ReporterHBO is developing a spin-off of the series focused on Jon Snow, played by actor Kit Harington.

The work will follow Snow’s life after the events of the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones”, which came to an end in 2019. For those who don’t remember (spoiler!), the character discovers that his real name was Aegon Targaryen, and that he would be heir to the Iron Throne.

However, Jon was banished from Westeros for killing Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), his lover (and… aunt), and went north beyond the Wall.

Kit Harington, the actor who brings the character to life, is already under notice if negotiations move forward. It is worth remembering that the production, however, is still in the negotiation phase and has no name or official release date.

But among so many people on “Game of Thrones”, why choose Jon Snow for a spin off? The answer is quite simple. He is one of the most beloved characters of the public and his interpreter, actor Kit Harington, is also not left behind. He was twice nominated for an Emmy for the role.

So far, it is known that HBO has other projects in the works, thought to be preludes to the original story – including live-action and animation.

One of them is the series “House of the Dragon”, scheduled to premiere on August 21. Based on the book “Fire & Blood” (2018), by Martin, the plot takes place about 200 years before “Game of Thrones” and centers on the reign of House Targaryen. Remember the trailer:

In addition to these, another possible spin off is “10,000 Ships”, which will tell the story of Princess Nymeria. Also on the “9 Voyages” list, with showrunner Bruno Heller; and “Dunk and Egg” with Steve Conrad. Both do not yet have a title in Portuguese.