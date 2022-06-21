WhatsApp authorizes transfer of messages from Android to iPhone

users of Whatsapp they can transfer your chat history from an Android device to an iPhone from this Tuesday, 14th. The novelty was announced by Mark Zuckerberg, owner of Meta, the company that controls the application.

It is possible to migrate information such as photos, videos and voice messages, always maintaining end-to-end encryption. However, call history and contact name cannot be transferred.

According to a post made by Zuckerberg on Facebook, the feature is an old demand from messenger users. The possibility to transfer conversations from iPhone to Android has been around since last year.

The novelty will reach all WhatsApp users next week, gradually. To use the function, the device must use Android Lollipop, with SDK 21 or later, or Android 5 or later. The target device must have iOS 15.5 or later.

How to make the transfer?

Here is the step-by-step guide to transfer WhatsApp history from Android to iPhone:

Download WhatsApp version 2.22.10.70 or later on iPhone;

Download WhatsApp version 2.22.7.74 or later on your Android phone;

Install the “Migrate to iOS” app on Android and follow the on-screen instructions;

Enter the code sent to the iPhone on the Android device;

Click on “Continue”;

In the “Transfer data” option, tap WhatsApp;

Hit “Start” on the Android device and wait until the data is ready. The WhatsApp account will be disconnected from the Android device;

Click “Next” to return to the Migrate to iOS app;

Tap “Continue” to transfer the data and wait until the transfer is confirmed;

Open WhatsApp and access your account;

Finish configuring the app on the iPhone.

It is worth noting that the iPhone needs to be with factory settings for pairing the device using the Migrate to iOS app. Both cell phones must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network.