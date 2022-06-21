which movie will air on TV Globo on Tuesday, 06/21

A drama film will air on Sessão da Tarde today, Tuesday, June 21 (21/06), at 3:30 pm (Brasilia time), on TV Globo. “The Book of Love” is a feature film directed by Bill Purple.

Architect Henry (Jason Sudeikis) faces a grieving process after losing his wife Penny (Jessica Biel). Because of this, he struggles to find meaning in his life.

In this situation, he meets Millie (Maisie Williams), a teenager who ran away from home and who is the same person that his wife once said she would like to help.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

The protagonist decides to support the young woman, but she does not trust him. Despite this, the two begin to build a raft to cross the Atlantic Ocean.

This week, the Afternoon Session will show: “Viva – A Vida É Uma Festa” on Wednesday, 22; “O Auto da Compadecida” on Thursday, 23; and “The Golden Compass” on Friday the 24th.

Columnists always available and unlimited access. Subscribe to O POVO+ by clicking here

About the subject









Watch the trailer of the movie that will be shown today in the Afternoon Session

Afternoon session today

The Book of Love

When: today, Tuesday, June 21 (6/21), at 3:30 pm

Where: TV Globo open channel

Life & Art Podcast

The Vida&Arte podcast is intended to talk about cultural topics. The content is available on Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, Google Podcasts and Spreaker. Check out the podcast by clicking here.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags