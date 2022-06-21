Why is Doctor Strange’s corruption different from Scarlet Witch?

As we well know, the plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness revolves around Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, chasing her children out of her full metal mind because of the Darkhold’s corruption.

READ TOO!

Throughout the movie we see that Wanda’s mind is increasingly dominated by the influences of the evil book, causing her to commit atrocities without a shred of regret, unlike Doctor Strange who also used the book’s power but only had a third one. eye growing on his forehead.

Of course, their intentions in using the book were different and they were still aware of what they were doing, but Strange’s corruption may have been less corrosive for one simple reason: Strange has a stronger mind.

This is something totally canon in the comics. There, Strange once took possession of the Darkhold and used it to wipe out all the vampires on Earth with the Montesi Formula. There Strange proves himself a mage with a mind strong enough to resist the book’s corruption.

In the MCU, while he didn’t fully resist, Strange may have had a strong enough mind to not make things even worse, as they already were for Wanda, with his final corruption being nothing more than a third eye still without much explanation.

In addition to that the movie shows us Strange being fully capable of resisting the Souls of the Damned, even being able to control them, making the damned souls themselves cry out for freedom. This shows the strength of Doctor Strange’s mind and power that resists the Darkhold’s corruption.

Stay tuned here at Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The film is already showing in Brazilian cinemas, with sessions in 2D and 3D. Run there to watch! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!

Read ALL ABOUT Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!