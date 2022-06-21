Will you return to the MCU? Benedict Cumberbatch Discusses Future After Doctor Strange 2

In a recent interview with The New Indian Express, actor Benedict Cumberbatch spoke briefly about his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the success of Doctor Strange 2, which arrived in May and will continue to run in theaters for a few more weeks before landing in the UK. Disney+.

The film, which was a kind of sequel not only to his first solo project, but looks like the recent Spider-Man: No Return Home, opened doors for us to know more about other variants of Doctor Strange. The story of his central version is also open to continuities, but is the actor interested in continuing in the MCU?

Continues after advertising

To the delight of the fans, the answer is positive! In the interview, Benedict said he is open to the possibility of starring in Doctor Strange 3: “I hope so. I would love to do another one [filme]. Doctor Strange is such a complex character and it feels like there’s so much more to explore with him. He’s a very brilliant character and I’m still having a lot of fun playing him.”

However, Marvel has yet to reveal its upcoming plans for the character.

Doctor Strange 2 is now showing in theaters

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) is directed by Sam Raimi, who also worked on the first Spider-Man trilogy. The film has garnered good reviews.

The script is developed by Michael Waldron, known for Rick and Morty and Loki, a Marvel series that was released on Disney+.

The cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) is now showing in theaters.