With mystery, Corinthians begins preparation to face Santos in the Copa do Brasil

O Corinthians started on Monday afternoon the preparation to face Santos, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. To avoid offering details of their daily lives to opponents, the club, mysterious, did not publish more information about the training or update the situation of possible embezzlement, as it used to do.

The players who played for more than 45 minutes in Timão’s victory against Goiás remained inside the CT Dr. Joaquim Grava. Then, in field 2, Vìtor Pereira promoted ball possession activity in a reduced field.

Finally, there was a small-field confrontation activity followed by an offensive movement of passes, crosses and finishes. The athletes return to training on Tuesday afternoon, ending the preparation for the classic.

The club did not disclose information about injured players, such as João Victor (improving the physical and technical part). The situations of Júnior Moraes (allergic condition), Gustavo Mosquito (covid-19), Bruno Melo (covid-19) and Willian (muscle discomfort) were not updated, as well as that of defender Gil, who felt a problem in his thigh against the Goiás and had to be replaced.

Therefore, to know the physical situation of these athletes it will be necessary to wait until next Wednesday, when Alvinegro will receive Santos.

The idea of ​​this “mystery” of the club is not to harm the press or misinform the fans, but to prevent opposing clubs from revealing game strategies ahead of time, even more so with a short squad, as the coach himself has defined several times, like the last press conference.

Other athletes will be out of combat for longer, such as Maycon (grade 3 injury to the adductor muscle of the right thigh) and Paulinho (rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee).

Corinthians and Santos will face each other at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Neo Química Arena. The return of the Copa do Brasil will take place on July 13, in Vila Belmiro.

