Woman is devoured by 20 cats she left without food

An unusual incident happened in Russia and left the authorities shocked. A woman was bitten to death by twenty cats. According to Moscow police, this would have happened after she left the animals without food for several days.



The woman was a cat breeder and kept the 20 pedigreed Maine Coon cats in her home.



| Photo: Freepik















The woman’s disappearance was reported to the police by her co-worker, stating that he was unable to contact her. After that, a police operation to investigate the disappearance of the woman was initiated by the authorities.

Police found her completely dismembered body, leaving only a few parts and surrounded by hungry cats inside her home.

According to authorities, the woman would have died two weeks ago, when the remains of her body began to decompose.

An animal rescue specialist who took care of some surviving cats said the cats were left home alone for two weeks, they had nothing to eat. “The cats were very hungry. This situation is understandable. The cats ate what they found after so many hungry days.”

The woman was a cat breeder and kept the 20 pedigreed Maine Coon cats in her home.









