Woman sees pitbull follow son and ends up dying: ‘Fright heart attack’

A 46-year-old woman has died of a heart attack after seeing a pit bull chasing her son in Bahia Blanca, Argentina. The case took place on the 10th and the victim was identified as Noelia Morán. According to the Argentinian newspaper Clarín, the boy was walking on the street when the dog ran off into the street due to the owner’s carelessness.

The boy, who was returning to the house after going shopping at a store in the area, was startled to see the animal loose and began to run towards his house. On the way, the pit bull viciously bit another dog that was in the place.

Family members said the boy’s mother had a “heart attack of fright” upon seeing the situation. The version was corroborated by experts who went to investigate the cause of her death.

Betty, Noelia’s mother-in-law, saw the scene. “Noelia’s son came out and after walking a block he saw how a pit bull escaped. He started chasing him to his house and bit another dog,” she said. “The animal was out of control, it wanted to get into the house anyway. Whoever was inside took brooms to scare it away. Luckily, it was outside.”

She said that her sister-in-law “collapsed” when she saw the chase scene, and that when the ambulance arrived, she was already dead. According to relatives, the woman had high blood pressure and was taking medication.

The mother-in-law also reported that the owner of the animal has already been reported. “We report it because we don’t want anyone else to go through this. Anything else, someone else will be attacked.”

David, the pit bull’s owner, regretted what had happened and said the animal had never attacked anyone. “We’re all extremely hurt that Noelia was the mother of one of my son’s best friends. Since what happened, we’ve been in contact with her entire family. We can’t believe what happened.”