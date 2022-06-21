Woman suffers heart attack and dies after seeing pitbull chasing her son in Argentina | World

A pitbull dog escaped from his home in the city of Bahía Blanca, Argentina, attacked another animal and attacked residents earlier this month.

One of the residents chased by the dog was the son of Noelia Morán, a lady who was at home when she saw the animal try to invade her home. With the situation, she would have been scared and suffered a heart attack.

She was rescued, but could not be revived. Family members said she had high blood pressure problems.

“The animal was out of its mind, it wanted to get in. Everyone with brooms (in hand) tried to prevent it from getting in, until they could leave it outside”, a witness told the Argentine newspaper “La Nacion”.

“My son-in-law’s grandmother was in shock and my sister-in-law collapsed, dying at the time of cardiac arrest,” she added.