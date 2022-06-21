Wonder Woman breaks DC record

Wonder Woman in the DC Rebirth phase (photo: Reproduction / Internet)

The superhero Wonder Woman is breaking a new record at DC Comics.

A copy of All Star Comics #8, Wonder Woman’s first appearance in comics, sold for $1.62 million. the first superhero comic to sell for over $1 million (via ComicBook).

‘No comic book that is sought after primarily for its superhero connection has raised more than $1 million at auction so far,’ the Certified Guaranty Company reported.

The comic is part of the program of Heritage Auctions, an American auction house, which auctioned the iconic cover of Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, by Frank Miller. This one sold for over $2 million.

the eighth time in 2022 that a comic book sold for $1 million. The first appearance of Superman, as well as Batman, were also auctioned at that price.

The comic was released in 1941, and explores the Justice Society, the first team of comic book heroes. Inside is the Sensation Comics title, which marked Wonder Woman’s first appearance.

Wonder Woman have a third movie

Wonder Woman 3 was announced by Warner Bros., shortly after the release of Wonder Woman 1984. The film will have the return of Patty Jenkins in the direction and Gal Gadot in the lead role.

Despite this, Steve Trevor star Chris Pine doesn’t really believe he can return. There is no further information about the film, which is currently set.

‘Wonder Woman 1984 set during the Cold War, eva heroine clashes with two great enemies – media entrepreneur Maxwell Lord and friend-turned-enemy Barbara Minerva/Cheetah, as she reunites with her love interest Steve Trevor’, says the synopsis.

Directed by Patty Jenkins and written by Jenkins and Dave Callaham, the cast includes Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig, Connie Nielsen and Lynda Carter.

The second Wonder Woman movie is available on HBO Max.

