World Championship podiums pack Brazil into Paris 2024 | olympics

The Brazilian Olympic sport continues to grow. After beating the record for medals in Tokyo last year, when it took seven golds, six silvers and eight bronzes, the country maintained the momentum of good results. Since August of last year, several modalities have been on the podium in important tournaments, such as skateboarding, surfing, athletics, boxing, weightlifting and archery.
Brazil starts Olympic cycle with expressive results in sport
Last weekend was almost perfect. Beach volleyball returned to the podium of major competitions by being gold, with Ana Patrícia and Duda, silver with Vitor Felipe and Renato and bronze with André and george in the World Championship, the main competition of the season. In swimming, Guilherme Costa won silver in the 400m freestyle at the World Cup, while in tennis, Beatriz Haddad won another title on the tennis world circuit.
Duda and Ana Patrícia are in the final of the Beach Volleyball World Cup in Rome — Photo: FIVB
– We needed to be back in this place that we were for many years. I think we’re back there, the elite – said Ana Patrícia.
If beach volleyball underperformed in Tokyo and returned to the podium of major events, gymnastics remained in the spotlight. Rebeca Andrade, gold in the vault and silver in the all-around in Tokyo, was world vault champion again, in an event held last year, in addition to taking silver in the uneven bars:
“It’s always training and planning with a lot of intelligence and awareness,” he said.
Rebeca Andrade celebrates gold at the Gymnastics World Cup — Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Two years and a month to go until the Paris Olympics, the medal path is set, but a lot is yet to happen. The truth is that Brazil is experiencing the best moment in the history of Olympic sport and the expectation is that this will be taken advantage of.
BRAZILIAN ACHIEVEMENTS SINCE THE TOKYO OLYMPICS
Gabriel Medina world surfing champion
Pamela Rosa world champion skater
Darlan Romani World Shot Put Champion
Beatriz Ferreira vice world boxing champion
Marcus Vinicius vice world archery champion
Laura and Amanda – medalists in the weightlifting world
Duda/Ana, Vitor/Renato and André/George- beach volleyball World Cup medalists
Guilherme Costa – medalist in the Swimming World
Darlan Romani is the indoor world champion — Photo: REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel