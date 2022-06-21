Would Corinthians be at Z4 without the ‘kids’? See if VP is right

Corinthians beat Goiás 1-0 last Sunday and reached 25 points in the Brazilian Championship. Timão, contrary to several predictions, is disputing the title of the national tournament with rival Palmeiras. Coach Vítor Pereira, in a press conference, attributed much of Alvinegro’s success in the competition to the “kids”, as he calls the youngsters revealed in the club’s basic categories.

“If we didn’t have the kids, Corinthians would be fighting to escape relegation, that’s my opinion and the truth, it’s just that people don’t want to see it. I like the truth. days I have to introduce a new team and I don’t have players to play in a balanced way. We have to be intellectually honest, otherwise we’ll deceive the crowd too”, said the Portuguese coach.

Gazeta Esportiva calculated the number of points scored by Corinthians that had the direct participation of the boys from the base in this Brasileirão, either with a goal or an assist. Based on this account, Timão would not be in the relegation zone without the involvement of the terrão, but would be just one point ahead of the stick.

Of Corinthians’ 13 games in the Brazilian, youngsters had direct participation in the final result in six (victory against Botafogo, Red Bull Bragantino, Atlético-GO, Juventude and draws against Internacional and São Paulo).

Without the direct participation in the goals of the “kids”, Timão would have 15 points of the 25 conquered and would be currently in 13th place, with the same score as Flamengo, Coritiba and América-MG, but with a higher balance. Goiás, Z4’s first team, has 14 points.

With the boys and with many injury problems in the squad, Timão is preparing for a tough sequence, which involves the Brazilian Championship, Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores. This Wednesday, the team faces Santos, for the round of 16 of the national cup, at Neo Química Arena.

The tendency is for youngsters like Raul Gustavo, Du Queiroz, Lucas Piton, Adson and Mantuan to keep having minutes, whether starting the matches or coming from the bench. In addition to them, boys like Wesley, Felipe Augusto, Robert Renan, Matheus Araújo and Giovane are constantly related and may have more space in the near future.

Check out the Corinthians games that the youth team had a direct impact on the result:

Botafogo 1 x 3 Corinthians (Mantuan scored the 2nd goal, while Lucas Piton scored the 3rd)

Bragantino 0 x 1 Corinthians (Du Queiroz assisted for Renato Augusto’s goal)

Internacional 2 x 2 Corinthians (Raul Gustavo scored the 1st goal and Mantuan assisted Jô’s goal)

Corinthians 1 x 1 São Paulo (Adson scored Timão’s goal, assisted by Lucas Piton)

Atlético-GO 0 x 1 Corinthians (Mantuan scored the goal for Corinthians, with a pass from Lucas Piton)

Corinthians 2 x 0 Juventude (Adson scored the 1st goal and Mantuan scored the 2nd)