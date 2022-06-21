Wyatt Russell awaits contact from Marvel Studios

Wyatt Russell was introduced as US Agent in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and is set to return to the role.

The actor is expected to participate in the Thunderbolts feature film, but for now, he has not received any contact from Marvel Studios.

‎”I’m just waiting. In this kind of situation, you just wait until they officially announce it. It’s something that’s been very, very hidden, and you have to respect that because they have other projects to look at, and they don’t have to give explanations until it’s something concrete.”

declared to The Playlist (via ScreenRant).

Jake Schreier‎‎ (Frank and the Robot) is set as director, while Eric Pearson (Black Widow) is responsible for the script.

‎Even at a preliminary stage, Kevin Feige keeps in touch with certain individuals who are already a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to make sure everyone makes room in their schedules.

Principal photography is expected to begin in the summer of next year, between April and August.

That said, some of the villains, or antiheroes, that could star in or make some sort of appearance include Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Coach (Olga Kurylenko), Abominable (Tim Roth), US Agent (Wyatt Russell) and even Winter Soldier‎ (sebastian stan).

READ TOO:

In the comics, General “Thunderbolt” Ross is a frequent leader of the team, but we don’t know what the studio’s plans are due to his death. William Hurt.‎

Another interesting detail is that the presentation made by Schreier in the last few weeks surprised producers, guaranteeing him this work.‎

Some clues related to the project had already been left for some time, especially through the introduction of Countess Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).