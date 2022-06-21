Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro should arrive in November with new Snapdragon

After launching part of the Xiaomi 12 line at the end of 2021, the Chinese brand is already working to advertise smartphone family Xiaomi 13 in November. The information was revealed on the social network Weibo, by the renowned insider. Digital Chat Stationwho also comments on the introduction of the chip Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the appliances.

Expected to take place in mid-November, the company’s upcoming presentation will announce the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Proequipped with the future Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The mobile platform will have an architecture with the Cortex X3 as the main core, in addition to two Cortex A720 cores, two Cortex A710 and three Cortex A510 cores.

Smartphone details are still scarce, but information points to a 2K screen with and Android 13 out of the box. It is likely that new information will be released and, especially, leaked, in the coming months.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra ConceptSource: Let’sGo Digital/reproduction

Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro

Xiaomi also seems to be focusing on announcing the models 12S and 12S Pro in July or August. The devices are classified as a kind of “successors” to the “standard” 12 line so far, and will hit the market with a processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+using slightly higher clocks.

The cell phones will have up to 12 GB of RAM, 512 GB of storage and a battery with fast charging of up to 120W. In addition, the camera was developed in partnership with Leica.

Furthermore, a version with a MediaTek processor is also on the radar to be launched. The Xiaomi 12S Dimensity Edition will have the chip Dimension 9000, but only 67W fast charging and no Leica technology in the camera. It is worth remembering that recent rumors suggest the launch of Xiaomi 12 Ultra in July, also with a large Leica camera.