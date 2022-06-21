Xiaomi Book S is a 2 in 1 tablet that combines Windows 11 with Snapdragon chip – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Most tablets have a processor with Arm architecture, but there are few that combine this feature with the Windows 11. Here is the proposal Xiaomi Book S, which also leaves the factory with a 12.4-inch screen. There is a good reason for the Chinese brand to bet on this configuration: the novelty is a 2 in 1 device (tablet and notebook).

The chip that equips the Xiaomi Book S is the octa-core Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2, developed by Qualcomm precisely to equip devices with Windows operating system.

Not that the idea is new. Microsoft itself has a line with a similar proposal: the Surface Pro X models, which are also 2 in 1 and have chips based on Arm architecture.

On the Xiaomi Book S, I admit that I was a little frustrated that the processor chosen was not the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, the current generation. But, probably, Xiaomi followed this path when considering the cost-benefit aspect. Gen 3 is more powerful but more expensive than Gen 2.

The 8 GB of RAM and the 256 GB SSD should contribute to the novelty having minimally decent performance.

But the most interesting feature is the screen. Of the IPS LCD type, the component has 12.4 inches, a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels, a brightness of 500 nits, 100% of the DCI-P3 spectrum and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The reason for such a generous screen (for a tablet) lies in the aforementioned 2-in-1 proposal. Thanks to an attachable keyboard, it’s easy to turn the Xiaomi Book S into a Windows 11 notebook.

Only the keyboard is sold separately. The same goes for the Xiaomi Smart Pen, also compatible with the device.

In terms of connectivity, we find here Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 and a USB-C port. The Xiaomi Book S also features a 13-megapixel rear camera, as well as a 5-megapixel front camera. The battery has 35 Wh and comes with a 65 W fast charger.

Xiaomi Book S: availability and price

After some rumors, the Xiaomi Book S was officially announced this Tuesday (21), but only for Europe. There, the device has a suggested price of 699 euros. The keyboard and Xiaomi Smart Pen cost respectively 149 and 99 euros.

This is not the only release. The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 was also announced today.

None of these products are expected to be available in Brazil, however.

Xiaomi Book S (image: publicity/Xiaomi)

