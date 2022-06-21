Xiaomi launches new tablet with 12.4-inch screen, Snapdragon chipset and Windows 11; see more

Xiaomi announced this Tuesday (21), a new model of tablet with intermediate specifications, Windows 11 operating system and focus on attracting consumers who are looking for a laptop with a large screen and features that are also present in smartphones, but with a smartphone experience. desktop-like usage. Although this is not the brand’s first device in this market segment, the Asian company does not usually invest heavily in its tablet line, however, this has been changing in recent years with the arrival of new options both in the main category and in its subsidiaries. highlighting Xiaomi’s efforts to expand its device portfolio.

















Named “Book S 12.4”, the recent launch features a premium design with thin edges and a 12.4-inch IPS LCD screen – a size that justifies the number in the name – with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 2560 by 1600 pixels resolution and brightness. 500 nits maximum, plus 100% sRGB color spectrum support for enhanced photo editing experience. As Xiaomi points out, by prioritizing productivity, the device brings native support for the Smart Pen, a smart pen with Bluetooth connectivity sold separately and which has more than 4,096 pressure levels to ensure “natural drawing, illustration and writing practice”.

Moving on to the internal hardware, the 2-in-1 tablet comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 platform — octa-core up to 2.84 GHz — together with the Adreno 680 video card, 8 GB of RAM for processes in background and internal storage in the UFS 3.1 standard with 256 GB of capacity. Other highlights include the 5MP selfie camera (and 1080p video recording), 13MP rear sensor and dual stereo speakers. As anticipated earlier, the software that runs on this model is Windows 11; the brand did not give more details about the specs.

Xiaomi Book S 12.4 launched in Europe with suggested price of 699 euros, around R$3,810 in direct conversion. For now there is no release forecast in Brazil — and if there is, the device will arrive in the country through DL.

