Xiaomi Mi Band 7 wins global edition with long battery life – Tecnoblog

THE Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is now available in countries other than China. announced globally by Xiaomi this tuesday (21), the fitness bracelet draws attention for its classic pill-shaped body with a larger screen. The wearable still has a battery that promises to spend 14 days away from outlets and a pulse oximeter.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 wins global version; see price (Image: Publicity/Xiaomi)

Introduced globally as the Xiaomi Smart Band 7, the band offers the same look as always. The difference lies in the 1.62-inch AMOLED screen which, according to the manufacturer, is 25% larger than the previous generation. “This provides more viewing space for information and provides greater clarity and efficiency for users,” they announced in a press release.

The device even offers water resistance (5 ATM). Users also have a choice of colorful wristbands and more than 100 dials to customize the wearable more freely. The product body, however, is available in only one color: black.

Mi Band 7 has long battery life and oximeter

The battery is one of the highlights of the launch. The manufacturer informs that the gadget can spend up to 14 days in stand-by. In addition, the smartband has a pulse oximeter (SpO2), monitors heart rate, sleep and the like. In terms of exercises, Xiaomi reports that the Smart Band 7 is capable of tracking more than 110 types of physical activities.

The device even has Bluetooth connectivity to connect to Android phones or iPhone (iOS). Xiaomi, on the other hand, did not talk about the model with NFC for approximation payments.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 offers several dials to customize the fitness bracelet (Image: Handout/Xiaomi)

price and availability

In Europe, the global edition of the Mi Band 7 will cost 49.99 euros (about R$ 270 in direct conversion). By comparison, in China, prices start at 249 yuan (about R$190).

Xiaomi also revealed other products on Tuesday (21). This is the case of the 12.4-inch Xiaomi Book S, a notebook with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 (ARM) and Windows 11. The Chinese brand also revealed the global editions Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro and the Xiaomi TV A2 Series.

There is no forecast for the launch of the wearable in Brazil.